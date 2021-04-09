Clara L. Ruttman, 86, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society - Grand Island Village in Grand Island, NE.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Clay Center Christian Church in Clay Center, with Pastors Rich Milliken and Arick Johanson officiating. Interment will follow at the Nelson Cemetery in Nelson, with Pastor Scott Jones presiding. Visitation with the family present will be on Sunday, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel in Clay Center.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Clay Center Christian Church for children’s ministries.
Condolences may be left at www.mclaughlinchapel.com.
