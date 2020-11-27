Hastings, Nebraska, resident Clarence H. Juedeman, 100, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at his home.
Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating.
Burial with military rites by Hastings Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. The service will be live streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh.
Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be given to Hastings Museum.
For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you.
Clarence Henry Juedeman was born on October 31, 1920, in Adams County, Nebraska to Henry August and Lizzie Wilhelmina (Brinkman) Juedeman. Clarence started school at Adams County District 54.
In 1930, he moved to Trumbull. Clarence graduated from Trumbull High School in 1938. In 1939, he moved to Hastings and attended Nebraska College of Commerce.
After completing college, he worked for the Hastings National Bank. In 1942, he enlisted in the 255 MM Ordnance Company, serving in Canada and Europe. He received an honorable discharge in 1945.
On October 31, 1947, he married Hallie Wilhelmina Mullin of Lexington in Smith Center, Kansas. Clarence worked for the Naval Ammunition Depot and the U.S. Post Office before retiring in 1980.
Clarence is a past president of NARFE, a life member of V.F.W post 1346, Methodist Church, Adams County Genealogical Society, Adams County Historical Society, and AARP.
Clarence was preceded in death by his wife; parents; one son, Roger; one sister, Elsie Stromer; and an infant brother.
Survivors include children and spouses, Shirley and Alan Lindeman of Arvada, Colorado, Bonnie Juedeman of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Donna and Steve Uden of Hastings, Steve and Betty Juedeman of Greely, Colorado; 6 grandsons: granddaughter; 9 great-grandsons; and 5 great-granddaughters.
