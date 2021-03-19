Nelson, Nebraska resident Clay E. Myers, 84, passed away March 18, 2021 in Deshler.
Funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Klawitter-Price Funeral Home in Nelson. Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m. on Monday with family present. Burial with full Military Honors will be held at Nelson Cemetery in Nelson. Memorials may be made to Nelson Fire and Rescue Squad or the Nelson Community Club. Klawitter-Price Funeral Home of Nelson is caring for the family.
