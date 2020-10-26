Cleo C. Pope Oct 26, 2020 Oct 26, 2020 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cleo C. Pope, 89, of David City, Nebraska, died Friday, October 23, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Villa & Court in David City. Funeral services are pending with the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits David City Funeral Service Cleo C. Pope Nebraska Funeral Home Villa & Court Cloud Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesVolunteers help finish harvest for farmer after equipment destroyed by fireInvestigators seek cause in rural equipment fireDriver arrested for motor vehicle homicide following fatal crashCouncil addresses horse droppingsBoswell's attorney asks for new trial and to limit victim impact statements to Loofe's parentsIntense battle underway between Trump, Biden for Omaha district's electoral voteSouth Heartland COVID-19 case count up by 121Pacific Life layoffs include 13 in OmahaGov. Pete Ricketts: Avoid the three CsSouth Heartland COVID-19 risk reading up slightly Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Oct 28 Preschool story hour for ages 3-6 Wed, Oct 28, 2020 Oct 28 All ages story time Wed, Oct 28, 2020 Oct 29 Toddler Time Thu, Oct 29, 2020 Nov 2 Itty Bitty Story Time Mon, Nov 2, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.