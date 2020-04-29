Hastings, Nebraska resident, Cleo J. “Click” Snow, 97, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Grand Island Lakeview Care & Rehabilitation Center in Grand Island, Nebraska.
Due to COVID-19 directed health measures, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Private family burial will be held at Blue Valley Cemetery in Ayr. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the Glenvil American Legion Auxiliary. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Click was born February 6, 1923, on a farm in rural Fillmore County, Nebraska to Max and Frieda (Issler) Steiger. She graduated from Sutton High School and then relocated in Hastings. Once in Hastings, she worked at several cafes. On September 10, 1969, she married Dale Snow; he preceded her in death on May 12, 2012. The two spent their time together farming, gardening, and working their land. She was a permanent and charter member of the Glenvil American Legion Auxiliary.
Click was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale Snow; stepson and wife, Larry and Nita Snow; brothers and sisters, Wayne, Grethan, Darwin, Letha, Ruthella, Res, Ira, Gayle, Max, Gerald, and Roger; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ward and Betty Snow.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Carl and Joan (Schmitz) Craft of Hastings; stepdaughters and sons-in-law, Sandy and Bernard Hinrichs of Fairfield, and Karen “Toots” and John Post of Ayr; sisters and brother-in-law, Valjean Reinsch, and Deanna and Kenneth Thornborg; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.