Hastings, Nebraska, resident Colleen R. Rippen, 95, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the family. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Colleen was born January 19, 1925, in Hastings, to Henry Jr. and Anna (Reiber) Barth. She graduated from Hastings High School. Colleen married Delton Rippen on March 24, 1946. He preceded her in death on June 29, 2008.
Colleen worked at Central Radio Supply and JCPenny. She was a lifetime member of Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, and a member of the Juniata ALA. She was the State President of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and held many other offices.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Delton Rippen; children, Wayne and Vivian.
Survivors include a son, Randy Rippen; grandchildren, Teresa (Shayne) Siebert, Scott Rippen, Christa Adams; great-grandchildren, Kohri, Audrey, Aulanandra, Tavis, Quinnleigh, Charlotte, and many nieces and nephews.
