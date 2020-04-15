Colton Patrick Langer, 20 of Grand Island, died Monday, April 13, 2020.
Private family service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery. Colton’s service will be livestreamed on All Faiths Funeral Home, Grand Island Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.
Colton was born on June 2, 1999 in Hastings, the son of Patrick and Carolyn (Lee) Langer. He was raised in Grand Island attending Gates Elementary and Grand Island Central Catholic.
Colton had a brilliant curious mind. He loved to invent, create, build and fix things. He loved to hunt, trap shoot and ride go-carts with his dad. He had a love for a variety of music and enjoyed his loud car stereo.
He was always a hard worker. He started detasseling at age 12 and stuck with that for 5 summers. He then got his first retail job at 16 at Younker’s in the men’s department where he took much pride in keeping everything looking sharp and tidy. Colton had worked summers for Lewis Greenscapes. He was currently employed by T&E Cattle Company.
He was a connoisseur of colognes and an awesome cook. Colton truly had a warm, compassionate and loving heart but was so brokenhearted and lost, he struggled to find his way. He wanted nothing more than to be with his dad who was truly his hero.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Carolyn Langer; brother, Gavin Langer; grandparents, Susan Wilkinson of St. Paul, Shirley Lee of Aurora and Sybil Lee of Rutherfordton, North Carolina; uncles and aunts, Jeff (Deborah) Lybarger, Julia Jackson, Pete (Keely) Langer, Katie Little, Joe (Treena) Langer and Laura Wilkinson; and cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Patrick Langer; an uncle, Steven Lee; and grandpas, David Lee and Patrick Long.
