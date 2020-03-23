Hastings, Nebraska resident, Connie Dawn Cottam, 67, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her home.
Private Memorial Services will be held at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Connie was born September 1, 1952, in Lincoln, Nebraska to Donald and Minnie (Roelofsz) Elliott. She moved to Hastings in 1974 and married David Cottam on March 22, 1974; he preceded her in death on December 9, 2011. Connie was a nurse at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings; where she retired.
Connie was preceded in death by her husband, David; father, Donald; and sister-in-law, Linda Fain.
Survivors include sons and spouse, Craig Cottam and Catrina Schrock, and Jason and Christine Cottam; grandchildren, Rhiannon Cottam and Wesley Cottam; mother, Minnie Elliott; brother and spouse, Terry and Sue Elliott; sister-in-law and spouse, Sue and Gerald Toepfer; and brother-in-law, Rick Fain.
