Craig "Mac" A. McDowell 69, of Golden, Colorado, passed away peacefully at his home, with his special friends and family by his side, after a courageous battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor.
Craig was born December 19, 1951, in Hastings, Nebraska to Howard and Leola (York) McDowell.
He married Pamella Sue Wilson, his soul mate, on July 19, 1980, in Golden, Colorado, where they continued to live, Pam passed away May 25, 2018.
Craig graduated from Hastings High School where he became interested in music and became a member of the traveling band “The Lot”. Craig started his career on the railroad in Grand Island and went on to Golden, Colorado where he worked for Burlington Northern, then became an engineer on Amtrak in 1988, then became Amtrak's Vice General Chairman of the BLET. Mac retired after 40yrs with Amtrak. He loved his job & the RR “Brother’s” loved him.
Survivors include several cousins and a host of family members and friends who were blessed to have “Mac” in their lives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, his wife, father-in-law and mother-in-law, and Jazzy the cat.
Memorials are to the donor's choice.
Celebration of Life will be in Golden, Colorado, on Friday, February 19, 2021, at his home. Burial will be at the Kearney Cemetery at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.