Hastings, Nebraska resident Craig Williams, 69, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Fullerton.
Private family graveside service with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Friday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Hastings Military Honor Guard. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Craig was born October 22, 1951, in Hastings to Wayne & Marjorie (Heinrich) Williams. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1969, received a Bachelor of Science degree from Bellevue University and a PHR (Professional Human Resource) Degree. Craig married JoAnn Kuhnke on September 5, 1970, at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings. He served in the U.S. Army from March 8, 1971 to March 7, 1974. Craig was employed as a shift foreman at the Whelan Energy Center for 35 years. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. Craig was a lifetime member of NRA, Ducks Unlimited, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Sons of the Union Veterans, and served many years on the Hastings Military Honor Guard.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, JoAnn Williams of Hastings; children, Dawn (Kane) VanVuren of Harker Heights, TX, Timothy Williams of Hastings; grandchildren, Sofia VanVuren, Rydan Williams; sister, Wanda Williams of Hastings; father-in-law, Dale Kuhnke of Blue Hill; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
