Harvard, Nebraska, resident Cynthia “Cindy” Marie Hamburger, 61, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her home.
Services will be Saturday, July 25, at 10:30 a.m. at the Apfel Funeral Home Chapel in Hastings. Burial will be in the Inland Cemetery at Inland, Nebraska. Visitation will be Friday, July 24, from 5-8 p.m. at the Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com. Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings is in care of the family.
Cindy was born December 30, 1958, to Richard and Joan (Phagam) Lowry in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and raised on a farm in Limon, Nebraska. She attended Wheatland Elementary School until the 8th grade then graduated from Morrill High School in Morrill, Nebraska, in 1977. She attended Pillsbury Bible College in Owatonna, Minnesota, for one year and then transferred to the Mary Lanning School of Nursing in Hastings, graduating in 1981 as a RN. She married David Hamburger on January 2, 1982, in Morrill.
Cindy enjoyed being a nurse, especially a Hospice Nurse and worked as a nurse throughout her life. Cindy homeschooled their children, helped with the farming, gardening and raising pigs.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Dave of Harvard; daughter, Amy Hamburger of Tampa, Florida; son, Ryan (Krista) Hamburger of Shickley; daughter, Annette Hamburger of Niobrara; and son, Jeff Hamburger of Clay Center; father, Richard Lowry of Esther Brook, Wyoming; brother, Chet (Cathy) Lowry of Ogallala; one granddaughter, Haylee Hamburger of Shickley; sisters-in-law, Marcia (Steve) Britthouer of Henry, Pat Hamburger of Hastings, Lois (Chuck) Layne of La Porte, Indiana; niece, Robyn McCambridge of Hartford, Wisconsin; and nephews, Ray Lowry of Hartford, Wisconsin, Joe Layne of Chicago, Illinois and Zack (Malia) Merrill of Vancouver, Washington.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Joan Lowry.
