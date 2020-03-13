D. Arlene Karr, the daughter of Nellie M. (Werner) and W. Vaughn Lockhart, was born January 9, 1929 at Bladen, Nebraska.
She departed this life on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Heritage Care Center in Red Cloud, Nebraska at the age of 91 years, 2 months and 2 days.
Arlene received her formal education attending the Bladen schools and graduated with the class of 1946. She was united in marriage with Dever A. “Chub” Karr on March 28, 1948 at Bladen. This union was blessed a son, Jim and a daughter, Meleah. Arlene was a lifelong member of the Bladen United Methodist Church and was confirmed in 1944. She was an active member of the United Methodist Women, the church choir, she taught Sunday School Preschool, the Webster County Extension Club, the Golden Rod Club, she was a former 4-H Leader and in her younger years worked for Floyd Lockhart in the Malt Shop. She was also employed for a time as the switchboard operator in Bladen.
Arlene treasured their years on the farm and was an accomplished seamstress. Her personality was pervaded by a gentle and kind demeanor. Her greatest love and enthusiasm in life was for her family and she especially looked forward to the time they spent together. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Chub, on February 20, 2020; twin sister, Maxine Copley, and brothers, Wendell and Lloyd Lockhart.
Left to treasure her memory are her children, Jim and Janet Karr of Bladen, and Meleah and Geoff Armes of Bladen; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Velma Stratton of Colorado Springs, Colorado; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Bladen with the Rev. Dan Albers officiating. Interment will be at the East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday and Monday, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to service time at the church. A memorial fund has been established by the family for later designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsfh.com.
