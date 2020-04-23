D. Suzanne Lind Kimple, 89, of Minden, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her home.
Due to current health restrictions from the COVID pandemic, celebration of life services will be scheduled at a later date. Private family inurnment will be held at Minden Cemetery.
Memorials in Suzanne’s honor are kindly suggested to Bethany Lutheran Church in Minden, AseraCare Hospice in Kearney, or Kearney County Health Services. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
