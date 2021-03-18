Hastings, Nebraska resident Dale Kuhnke, 97, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Azria Health in Blue Hill.
Private family graveside services will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the donor’s choice in memory of Dale.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Dale was born June 5, 1923, in Sutton, NE to William and Susie (Selzer) Kuhnke. He married Dolores J. Waltemade on January 21, 1948, in Sutton; she preceded him in death on February 16, 2014. Dale worked as a yard foreman for Johnson Cash-Wa for many years. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and building things.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dolores J. Kuhnke; son, William “Bill” Kuhnke; two grandsons; brother, Earl Kuhnke; and two sisters, Mildred and LaVera.
Survivors include his children, Barbara Hall of Lexington, JoAnn Williams of Hastings, Allen (Mary) Kuhnke of Bladen, Annette Grummert of Presho, SD and Sheila Moore of Inavale; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends and family.
