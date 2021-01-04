Former area resident Dallas Eugene Nichols, 76, of Winlock, Washington, passed away on December 31, 2020, at 6 p.m. PST.
Dallas was born in Harrison, Tennessee, on January 20, 1944, to Hugh D. Nichols and Maxine M. Schuler. He spent his first 11 years of life in Hastings, Nebraska, before moving to Kenesaw where he attended and graduated from Kenesaw Public School.
Dallas entered the U.S. Air Force and spent 4 years on active duty where he married Jane Edwards, to whom a son, Kenneth, was born.
Upon leaving the Air Force, he became employed by Frontier Airlines and in 1972 moved his family to Anchorage, Alaska.
Dallas worked at several different jobs and became affluent in the moving business, becoming the Sales Manager and with his expertise with MAC computers, became instrumental in networking of such computers for the city of Palmer, Alaska.
During this time, he met and married Judy Nichols and after his retirement, Dallas and Judy moved to Winlock where he enjoyed woodworking and long talks with anyone who would listen to his point of view.
Dallas is survived by his wife, Judy of the home; his former wife, Jane and son Kenneth of Anchorage; grandson, Taylor of Tulsa, Oklahoma; sisters, Sue (Gary) Jones of New Lisbon, Wisconsin, Carol (Arden) Byers of Grand Marais, Minnesota; brother, Frank (Becky) Nichols of Wichita, Kansas; stepsons, Dean (Cindy) Holtman of Wasilla, Alaska, and Fred Holtman of Vancouver, Washington; and stepdaughter, Marci (George) Wright of Vancouver.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ninabelle; and stepdaughter Tammy.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service is pending in the spring.
Services provided by Cattermole Funeral Home of Winlock.
