Daniel Eastman, age 57, of Giltner passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 13, 2020, at CHI-St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Giltner with a Rosary before the service at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Giltner Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation wis 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Giltner Community Center in Giltner. Dan would have wanted everyone attending the services to be casual and wear their Husker gear.
Memorials may be made in care of the family to be designated at a later date. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
OBITUARY: DANIEL EASTMAN
Daniel Charles Eastman, the son of Vern and Eileen (Read) Eastman, was born in Grand Island, Nebraska, on August 29, 1962, and passed away in Grand Island, Nebraska, on March 13, 2020, at the age of 57.
Dan grew up in Giltner and graduated from Giltner High School. Dan married Kay Rader on December 23, 1983. They had four children: Brittany, Tasha, Jordan and Kylee. Dan was an over-the-road truck driver for over 30 years. His last job was driving for Cross Country Carriers.
Dan was an avid Husker fan. He enjoyed doing puzzles, but most of all he loved spending time with his kids and grandkids.
Those left to cherish his memory are his four children, Brittany (Marco) Martinez of Grand Island, Tasha Eastman and boyfriend, Eddy Bandasack of Grand Island, Jordan (Sierra) Eastman of Giltner and Kylee Eastman of Grand Island; 5 grandchildren, Mateo and Madelyn Martinez, Riggins and Maddox Eastman and Kyren Eastman; parents, Vern & Eileen Eastman of Giltner; 11 siblings, Julie (Ted) Bird, Bobbi (Denny) Ackerson, Michelle (Mike) Gonzales, Mary Eastman, Mike (Joanie) Eastman, Rich Eastman, Joan Eastman, John (Kim) Eastman, Bev Eastman, James (Mandy) Eastman and Traci Eastman; mother of his children, Kay Eastman; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.