Hastings, Nebraska resident, Daniel J. Carpenter, 17, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial service is Monday, August 24 at 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings, with Pastor Jessica Palys officiating. The service will be live streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh. A book signing is Saturday, August 22 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Big Brothers/Big Sisters of America - Hastings Chapter. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Daniel was born on July 26, 2003, in Hastings, to Kimberly Carpenter. Daniel was a student at Harvard High School until 11th grade and was currently a Hastings High School student. He played basketball at Harvard High School and loved the game.
Daniel was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Glenn and Fara Carpenter and Johanna Griess.
Survivors include mother, Kimberly Carpenter of Hastings; sister and spouse, Kate and Dale Potter of Hastings, nephew, Isaac; brother, Caleb Whalen of Marquette; grandparents, Bob and Suzanne Carpenter of Hastings; great-grandfather, Pauly Griess of York; aunts and uncles, Bryan and Becky Carpenter of Chaska, Minnesota; Jodi and Brian Bahr of Hastings; one nephew and three cousins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.