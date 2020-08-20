Hastings, Nebraska, resident Daniel J. Carpenter, 17, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial service is Monday, August 24 at 10 a.m at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings, with Pastor Jessica Palys officiating. A book signing is Saturday, August 22 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Big Brother/Big Sisters of America — Hastings Chapter. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
