Hastings, Nebraska, resident Daniel James Mandelko, 35, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private graveside services will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. A public memorial service will be conducted once the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Memorials may be given to his son Kaleb Mandelko. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com. Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings is in care of the family.
Daniel was born on March 21, 1985, to Charles Mandelko and Pamela Wright in Kearney, Nebraska.
He is survived by his son, Kaleb Mandelko; father, Charles Mandelko (Dixie Nielsen); mother, Pamela (Gary) Scheuffele; sister, Stacy (Tom) Kleinjan; brother, Justin Mandelko; grandmother, Lila Maresh; and nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Courtney Wiota, and her children, Eva and Ezekiel.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Eunice Mandelko, Harold Mandelko, and James Wright.
