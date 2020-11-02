Daniel V. Adam

Daniel V. “Dan” Adam, 69, of Hildreth, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Macon with the Rev. Marcia Dorn officiating. Interment will be held following services at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery west of Macon.
Current recommendations for faith-based services will be followed and the use of a face mask is encouraged. The service will also be streamed to the Craig Funeral Home Facebook page. Public visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, at the Craig Funeral Home – Jelden Chapel in Hildreth. Memorials in Dan’s honor are kindly suggested to the Hildreth Volunteer Fire Department, or the Zion Lutheran Church in Macon. Craig Funeral Home in Hildreth is in charge of the arrangements.
Dan was born on December 12, 1950, in Holdrege to John F. and Flora J. (Saathoff) Adam. He grew up in the Macon area and attended school in Macon until the eighth grade. He later graduated from Franklin High School with the class of 1969.
He was united in marriage to Patricia J. Wortman on August 18, 1972, in Macon, and to this union three sons were born: John, Rick, and Bob. The family made their home in Hildreth where Dan was employed for many years with the Franklin County Roads Department as “the best maintainer operator the county ever had.”
Dan was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Macon, where he served on the church council. He was also an active member of the Hildreth Volunteer Fire Department where he served as a firefighter/EMT, Macon Lions Club, Hildreth Village Board, and the Hildreth A.A. group.
Dan loved life and had an even deeper love for sports, especially his Huskers! He loved harvest time and took a great amount of pride in any job or task he took on. Dan enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and most of all, spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Patricia Adam of Hildreth; sons, John (Holly) Adam of Hebron, Rick Adam of LaVista, and Bob Adam of Hildreth; seven grandchildren; brothers, Lenard (Shannon) Adam of Hildreth, and Darrel (Ruby) Adam of Harvard; sister, Eunice Beinhoff of Hastings; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father- and mother-in-law, John and Luella Wortman; and brothers-in-law, John Wortman, LaVon Bienhoff, and Lamoine Hemje.
Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.
