Daniel V. Adam Oct 29, 2020 Oct 29, 2020 Updated 10 hrs ago

Daniel V. Adam, 69, of Hildreth, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at CHI Health-Good Samaritan in Kearney. Funeral arrangements are pending with Craig Funeral Home in Hildreth.
