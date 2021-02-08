Hastings, Nebraska, resident Dannie D. Thaut, 77, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare Hastings.
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 10, at New York Avenue Congregational Church in Hastings with Pastor Steven Markle officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home; and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Memorials may be given to the family in care of Gloria Thaut for a memorial to be established later. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Dannie was born May 8, 1943, in Hastings to Frederick D. and Kathryn (Blum) Thaut. He graduated from Hastings High School and attended college. Dannie married Gloria Stein on February 23, 1964, at New York Avenue Congregational Church in Hastings. He worked for Ray’s Building Products. Dannie later joined the Hastings Police Department in 1972 and retired in 1996. He was a lifetime member of New York Avenue Congregational Church and the Fraternal Order of Police. Dannie enjoyed playing cards, horse races, casinos, and going to South Dakota. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and camper. Dannie’s greatest joy in life was family activities and playing with his great-grandchildren.
Dannie D. Thaut was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Kasey Thaut; brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Colleen Thaut; brothers, Bob Thaut and Jim Thaut.
Survivors include his wife, Gloria Thaut of Hastings; sons and daughter-in-law, Eric Thaut of Hastings, Rick (Trisha) Thaut of Hastings; granddaughter, Lekci Thaut of Hastings; great-grandchildren, Brekynn Slonaker of Hastings, Braeli Slonaker of Hastings, Oclend Slonaker of Hastings; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Barb and Gordon Sinner of Hastings, Joan Thaut of Hastings and numerous cousins.
