Hastings, Nebraska, resident Dannie D. Thaut passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings.
Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
Updated: February 5, 2021 @ 8:23 pm
