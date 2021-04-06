Prosser, Nebraska resident Danola Maryce (Dow) Katzberg, 85, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Juniata with Pastor Greg Volzke officiating. Burial will be at Concordia Cemetery, rural Juniata. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Friday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to Concordia Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh, the link will not be live until five minutes before service time.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Danola was born January 20, 1936, at home in Smith County, KS to Lyle and Nellie (Simpson) Dow. Her family moved from Kansas to Nebraska when she was five years old. She attended District 4/10 School and Red Cloud High School. On June 16, 1962, she married Gilbert Arthur “Gib” Katzberg at Christ Lutheran Church; he preceded her in death on December 12, 2014. They raised two sons, Bernard and Jerome.
Gilbert and Danola farmed together near Prosser on the family farm. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church. Danola served as a school board member for the Prosser Elementary School. She generously helped with the care of ailing family members. Danola loved to prepare and serve the hired help meals. She knew the meaning of hard work; gardening, canning and preserving food were things that gave her pleasure and made her proud. Danola enjoyed taking care of her granddaughters when her health allowed. She enjoyed spending her time doing word searches, sewing, playing piano and accordion, and giving music lessons.
Danola was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gilbert A. “Gib” Katzberg; brothers and spouse, Darrell and Judy Dow and Melvin Dow; and brother-in-law, Roy Niimi.
Survivors include her sons, Bernard Katzberg of Prosser and Jerome (Susan) Katzberg of Prosser; grandchildren, Sharmayne (Derrick) Grabowski, Amanda (Ethan) Kovarik and Voaglan Katzberg; great-granddaughters, Paisley Kovarik and Kaylea Grabowski; sisters, Oleta Niimi of Hawaii, Cora (George) Uden of Juniata and Inge Dow of Michigan; former daughter-in-law, Julie Johnson; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
