Darlene E. Leonard, daughter of Norris and Hilma (Smidt) Gartner was born on April 25, 1940 at Indio, CA. Her family moved to Nebraska where she attended school in Fairfield and graduated from high school in 1957. She then attended Lincoln Business School. Darlene was outstanding at archery, competing in many events around the country. She was on the Leta Powell Drake Show. She was third in the nation in archery at one time, not even competing in every event there was. Darlene began an Archery Club in Lincoln, NE that is still there today.
She was married and to this union two children were born. It ended in divorce. Darlene was the first representative for Home Interior in Nebraska and built a very large business. In April 1980 Darlene was united in marriage to James Leonard. Darlene left Home Interior and the couple moved to Ohio and worked on a ranch. After driving a young woman to Maryland to see her family, the couple found work at the St. Benedictine School for special needs children. They lived there as house parents for 30 years. In the early 2000’s the couple moved back to Nebraska. Darlene enjoyed going to the Senior Center and playing cards. She was a Good Samaritan always willing to help anyone. In the last years following several strokes she was not able to do as much as she wished she could.
Darlene is survived by her husband Jim of Albion; daughter Debbie Jones of Fairbanks, AL; step-sons, Tim Leonard of Hastings, Mark (Kathleen) Leonard of Hastings; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Elsie Burklund of Omaha, Glenda (Lyle) Hinrichs of Red Wing, MN, Aldena (Gary) Woody of Fairbanks, AL; brother, Billy Gartner of Australia; sister-in-law Karen (Duane) Ranslem of Albion; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her son Jeff Wells.
