One year ago, Darlene Gatto was called home to be with Jesus. Darlene had incredible talent when it came to sewing & quilting. She would be found in her sewing room (AKA "Her happy place") putting her heart into her latest creation or material work of art. Her loss is felt deeply by her husband of 40 years, Tommy & by her children, Christy Nelson, Jeannie Boyer, Kelly Lukas & Christopher Gatto. Darlene is also survived by 11 grandchildren & 6 great-grandchildren. She will be forever missed & forever loved. Until we meet again.

