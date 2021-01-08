Darlene Lois (Lueking) Miller, age 84, of Hastings, Nebraska, was called to join her heavenly father on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, a victim of COVID-19 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
There will be no viewing or visitation. Graveside services will be Monday, January 11, at 1 p.m. at Oxford Cemetery in Oxford with Rev. Becky Saddler officiating. Wenburg Funeral Home of Arapahoe is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and personal reflections may be sent to wenburgfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.