Darlene Lois (Lueking) Miller, age 84, of Hastings, Nebraska, was called to join her heavenly father on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, a victim of COVID-19 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

There will be no viewing or visitation. Graveside services will be Monday, January 11, at 1 p.m. at Oxford Cemetery in Oxford with Rev. Becky Saddler officiating. Wenburg Funeral Home of Arapahoe is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and personal reflections may be sent to wenburgfuneralhome.com.

