Darlene Lois (Lueking) Miller, age 84, of Hastings, Nebraska was called to join her heavenly father on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, a victim of Covid-19 at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings.

There will be no viewing or visitation. Graveside services will be Monday, January 11, 2021, at 1 PM at Oxford Cemetery in Oxford with Rev. Becky Saddler officiating. Wenburg Funeral Home of Arapahoe is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and personal reflections may be sent to wenburgfuneralhome.com

