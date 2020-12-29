Hastings, Nebraska, resident Darrel Alvin Poore, 64, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, in Harvard.
Graveside services with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at approximately 12 p.m. Saturday, January 2, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Pastor Andy Springer officiating. This will follow the graveside service of Ruth Poore, which will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 3-4 p.m. Friday with family present at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Darrel was born August 29, 1956, in Hastings to Delbert Duane and Ruth Suzanne (Pittz) Poore. He served in the U.S. Army from March 1974 to July 1977. Darrel worked at Bimbo Baker for ten years. He enjoyed bowling, softball, and spending time with his family.
Darrel was preceded in death by his father, Delbert Duane Poore; mother, Ruth Suzanne Poore; brother, Jeffery Poore; nephew, Ryan Guest; grand-niece, Sera Dodson; and brother-in-law, Gary Dodson.
Survivors include his daughters, Janet Wioskowski of Hastings and Juliann (Jason) Marburger of Harvard; grandchildren, Casandra Graf of Harvard, Xavier Marburger of Harvard, Calista Marburger of Harvard, Abbigail Wioskowski of Hastings, Samantha Wioskowski of Hastings, Noah Poore of Hastings and Nevaeh Poore of Hastings; great-grandchildren, Grayson of Harvard, Zoey of Harvard and Jasper of Harvard; sisters, Justine Dodson of Schulter, OK, Christine Guest of Juniata, Diana (Richard) Winslow of Hastings and Veronica (Bill) King of Hastings; brother, Steven Poore of Hastings; aunt, Darlene Wilson of Hastings; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.