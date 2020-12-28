Hastings, Nebraska, resident Darrel Alvin Poore, 64, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, in Harvard.
Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
Updated: December 29, 2020 @ 5:04 am
