Hastings, Nebraska resident, Darrel “Buster” Smith, 86, passed away, Monday, November 9th, 2020, at Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital.
Memorial service will be Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 11 am at the Apfel Funeral Home Chapel in Hastings with Pastor John Mueller officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Hastings with military rites by the Hastings Veterans Association. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover in Hastings.
Darrel was born December 9, 1933, in Hastings, to Charles and Alma (Milegar) Smith. He grew up in Clay Center and attended Clay Center schools, graduating in 1951. He served in the United States Army from February 1953 to February 1955, during the Korean Conflict and received an honorable discharge. He married Shirley Jones on August 17, 1958 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Clay Center. To this union, four children were born.
Buster worked for the Naval Ammunition Depot from 1952 to 1953. He also was the co-owner of Wenske Construction Company from 1956 to 1961. He retired from Farmland Industries after 30 years, starting in 1961 and retiring in 1991. He worked for Tractor Supply from 1997 to 2002, then drove cars for Hastings Ford until becoming ill in 2019.
Buster was a charter member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. He was a member of the Clay Center Legion, Post #87 for 66 years. Chaparrals Motorcycle Club and a Scout Leader. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather to his family. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, camping, scouting, riding motorcycles and attending car shows.
He is survived by his wife Shirley, children; Randy (Brenda) Smith; Cindy (Keith) Sadd, all of Hastings, Dan (Joan) Smith, Tim (Candi) Smith all of Omaha; 7 grandchildren, Jennifer (Justin) Bregenzer, Darren (Sarah) Smith, Melissa Buss, Kimberly Buss, Morgan Smith, Logan Smith and Hannah Smith; 8 great-grandchildren, Sophia Smith, Gavin Smith, Aiden Smith, Maddox Smith, Preston Buss, Carson Buss, Amaya Buss and Theron Bregenzer; two sisters, Jeanette (Ron) Nall and Mary Ellen Wenske, and many other family members and long time friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother in law, Alvin Wenske.
