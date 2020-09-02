It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darrell Heath on August 27, 2020 at the age of 78. Darrell “Daddio” as his kids and grandkids would call him, was adored by many.
Darrell was born in Parkrose, Oregon on December 18, 1941 to Chester Beach Durkee and Alice Rogge. Darrell spent the first part of his childhood in Parkrose and moved with his mother and infant brother, Duane Heath to Kansas in 1945. In 1951 they moved to the farm in Glenvil, Nebraska where Darrell and Duane lived with their parents Leo and Alice Heath. He graduated from Glenvil High School in 1959. Darrell was an exceptional athlete and loved basketball. He joined the Navy October 6, 1959 and was Honorably discharged and placed on Navy Reserve February 20, 1963.
For recreation, Darrell’s passion was bowling. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids, golfing, music and he could light up any dull dance floor! He was inquisitive of the extraterrestrial, politics, God, and anything to do with bowling.
Darrell loved his family and will be greatly missed by many people.
Darrell is preceded into Heaven by his mother, Alice Heath; his stepfather, Leo Heath; his father, Chester Durkee; and his sisters, Rosie Kingsley and Wanda Girard.
He is survived by his brother, Duane Heath; his children, Kimberly Heath, Ryan Heath and Kaylin Williams. He leaves five grandchildren, Edie Heath, Ethan Heath, Ayla Williams, Aisley Williams and Autumn “Red” Williams. He was very close with his daughter-in-Law, Breeze Heath and son-in-Law, Jason Williams and dear friend, Dan Johnson.
Please share your memories, stories, thoughts or prayers with the family by emailing his daughter, Kaylin Williams at Kaylin.Williams@hotmail.com. We would love to reconnect with his past.
