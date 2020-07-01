Beloit, Kansas, resident David A. Dillon, 65, passed away June 28, 2020, in Superior, Nebraska.
There will be no services. Memorials may go in care of the family. Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior is in charge of arrangements.
