David Allan Grothen, formally of Hastings, passed away at the UNMC at Omaha on July 9, 2020 at the age of 66.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Grothen of Lincoln; children, Kara Grothen of Portland, Oregon, Tracey Maly of Omaha; parents, Paul and Jeanette Grothen of Hastings; sister, Karen Grothen-Neff of Lincoln; brothers, Don of San Leandro, California and Dale of Hastings.
Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Roper & Sons Funeral Home in Lincoln, Nebraska for family and close friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.