Sutton, Nebraska, resident David Benjamin Huber, 79, departed this life on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, with family by his side at Bryan Medical Center West Campus in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Monday, November 16, at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton with the Free German Reformed Salem Church Elders officiating. Interment will follow at the Free German Reformed Salem Church Cemetery near Sutton. Visitation will be Sunday, from 1-7 p.m., with the family present from 4-6 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family households of six are allowed to sit together with six feet of separation between household groups. This will limit our seating and those who aren’t able to attend the service are invited to wait outside the funeral home to process to the cemetery. Masks will be required to attend the service. Services will be live-streamed from Sutton Memorial Chapel’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/suttonmemorial.
David, the son of Benjamin and June (Helzer) Huber, was born October 4, 1941, in Clay County, near Sutton. He attended Grafton Public School and graduated from Sutton High School. He was united in marriage to Delores Hofmann on November 7, 1961.
Four children were born to this union. David and Delores’ livelihood was earned through farming in the Sutton and Grafton area. David found a passion for farming, and he enjoyed farming alongside his son until retirement. One of Dave and Delores’ favorite pastimes was to get in the car and travel across the country. David’s favorite hobbies were building landscapes to run his model train sets and constructing a variety of small woodwork projects. He also loved being outdoors and gardening.
David was a member of the Free German Reformed Salem Church where he served as a Deacon.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ann Griess.
He is survived by his wife, Delores; children, Irene Richardson and husband Don; Janine Russell and husband Danny; Arlene Huber; and Jeff Huber and wife Leslie; siblings, Theophil Huber, Suzann Griess, and Loraine Huber; grandchildren, Geoffery Smith, Angie Russell, Carly (Russell) and husband Scott Noack, Dakota Russell, Alex Wall, Austin Cordis, Abby Buck, Alyssa and Tanner Huber and great-grandchild Brynlee Noack.
