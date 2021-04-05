Juniata, Nebraska resident David Lynn Kirstine, 73, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at his home with his family by his side, after a long and courageous battle with cancer since 2005.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 9, at Juniata Cemetery with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Military Honors will be provided by Juniata Legion.
The family is requesting casual attire be worn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date.
David was born, January 7, 1948 in Norfolk to Erma (Urwin) Kirstine. He was the youngest of five children. The family moved from Pierce, NE to Hastings in 1960 when David was 12 years old. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1967 and enlisted in the United States Army before graduation under the delayed program. David left for the Army January 1, 1968.
David met the love of his life, Lana Hines in the fall of 1967. They married June 22, 1968 at the Kenesaw Methodist Church while he was on leave from Advanced Infantry Training in Ft. Belvoir, VA. Twelve days after their marriage, David left for Germany. Lana followed in late August. They spent the next two and a half years stationed in Germany. David was honorably discharged December 23, 1970.
After returning home he attended Central Community College, Hastings Campus while working at Metz Bakery. Later he worked as a machinist at Western Land Roller and Flowserve and Sutton Public Schools for 17 years, Firestone and Juniata Co-op.
David and Lana were blessed with two children, Staci Renee and Aaron David. He loved country music, western movies, working on vehicles, especially the race car with Aaron, and camping with the family. David could fix anything and everything. If he couldn’t find a part, he made it. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t do. His children and his four granddaughters were the joys of his life.
David was preceded in death by his mother, Erma Kendall; stepfather, Earl Wragge; his grandparents; sister, Virginia Adams and her husband Allen; nephews, Bruce Kirstine, Sloane Peterson; in-laws, Roman and Evelyn Hines; and many aunts and uncles.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lana (Hines) Kirstine of Juniata; daughter, Staci Kirstine and granddaughter, Sydnee of Hastings; son, Aaron (Ashley) Kirstine and granddaughters, Addalyn, Aleeya and Ava of Kenesaw; sister, Sharon Miller of Hastings; brothers, Keith (Judy) Kirstine of Lincoln; Darrell (Marlene) Kirstine of Utah; sister-in-law, Gay Bogan of Hastings; and many nieces and nephews.
David will be remembered always as a devoted and loving husband, father and wonderful grandfather and will be missed deeply.
