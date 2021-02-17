Hastings, Nebraska, resident David LeRoy Parker, 93, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021, peacefully at his home.
Services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, February 19, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Reverend Damen Heitmann officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday with family present and one hour prior to service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Asera Care Hospice. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh, the link will not be live until five minutes before service time.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
David was born September 4, 1927, in Lincoln, KS to James W. and Molly (Kerns) Parker. He graduated High School in Lincoln, KS in 1946. After graduation, David joined the U.S. Navy as a Petty Officer First Class and served in WWII and the Korean War from 1946 to 1951. He married the love of his life, Verlene Hollingshead on May 29, 1954, in Grand Island. David and Verlene moved from Loomis to Hastings in 1967. He was a history teacher and coach (which gave him great pleasure) for 10 years after graduating from Hastings College in 1959. David went on to earn a Master’s Degree in Psychology from Kearney State College. He used that Master’s Degree as a counselor for the Nebraska Job Service.
In retirement, he loved to play golf and he loved to teach others how to play as well. His favorite students were his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and he even had clubs in his great-great grandchildren’s hands at a very young age. One of his proudest moments in golf was the day he made a hole-in-one. David was a lifelong member of the VFW and DAV as well as the First United Methodist Church in Hastings.
David was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, James, George, Robert, and Dennis; and sister, Virginia Bachofer.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 67 years, Verlene Parker of Hastings; daughters, Brenda (Fred) Johnston of Columbus, Chana (F. Ray) Brown of Omaha, Leisa (Lloyd) Warburton of Glenvil; fourteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.