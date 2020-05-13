Hastings, Nebraska, resident David L. Streff, 69, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Due to COVID-19 directed health measures, Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be semi-private with Rosary at 10 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 16, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. If you have any questions about attending the service please call St. Michael’s Catholic Church at 402-463-1023. Burial will be held at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Assumption, Nebraska. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
David was born on October 3, 1950, in Hastings to Nicholas and Wuanita (Willmes) Streff. He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings.
David was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents, Nicholas and Wuanita Streff; and brother-in-law, Larry Andrews.
Survivors include siblings and spouses, Linda Andrews of Peoria, Illinois, Deborah and Gary Lespreance of Hastings, Jane Streff and Bryan Jameson of Denver, Colorado, Sandy Maul of Lafayette, Colorado, Shirley and Will Campbell of Bennett, Colorado, and Dick and Kim Streff of Omaha; nieces, nephews and spouses, Terra and Dusty Blint, Amanda and Brian Holtz, Adam and Tricia Lespreance, Leah and Thomas Bennett, Ted and Courtney Lespreance, Marta and Robert Peterson, Katie and Phil Abeyta, Nick and Sarah Ameluxen, Alex and Michelle Maul, Andy and Lyndsey Maul, Austin Maul, Megan Streff, and Dominic Streff.
