David Chandler, 32, of Loomis died Sunday, March 1, 2020, due to complications from a liver transplant at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
David gave the ultimate anatomical sacrifice and gifted his organs and tissues to many people.
His funeral is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the First United Methodist Church in Holdrege. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
David was born February 29, 1988, in Holdrege. He was the youngest of three boys born to Roger and Lana (Swanson) Chandler. David graduated from Loomis High School with the class of 2006.
David worked for the U.S. Postal Service in many communities, including Shelton, Wilcox, Hildreth, Elm Creek, Bertrand and Holdrege. He was a licensed pyrotechnician. David and his brother, Jonathon, enjoyed setting-up and lighting many large firework displays.
David leaves to celebrate his life his parents, Roger and Lana Chandler of Loomis and two brothers, including Jonathon (Carissa) Chandler of Kenesaw; and two nieces, Carsyn and Payton Chandler.
Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com
The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.
