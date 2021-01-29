Geneva, Nebraska resident, Dayle Gewecke, 71, passed away January 29, 2021 in Geneva. Memorial services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 1st Congregational United Church in Geneva. Memorials may be made in care of the family. Online condolences can be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
