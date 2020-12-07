Hastings, Nebraska, resident Dean Leslie Kessinger, 55, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at his home.
Memorial service will be held at a later date in Colorado. Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be given to the family.
Dean was born January 26, 1965 to Juan and Irene (Truillo) Garcia in Denver, CO. He graduated from Denver High School. He attended culinary school in 2012 at Central Community College, Hastings Campus. Dean was a chef at various restaurants.
Dean volunteered for Special Olympics. He enjoyed taking individuals on vacations for shared living providers. His hobbies included, horticulture, cooking, geology, fishing and collecting antiques.
He is survived by his partner, Brian Kirstine of Hastings; father, Juan Garcia of Denver, CO; sister, Debbie Taylor of Broomville, CO; two brothers, Dwayne (Donna) Kessinger of Arvada, CO and Darrell Kessinger of Hastings; and his beloved dogs, Arty, Odie and Sammy.
He was preceded in death by his mother Irene Garcia.
