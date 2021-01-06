Dean Wayne Rogers, 73, gave the Christmas gift of himself to his Lord, Savior and Friend Jesus Christ on December 26, 2020.
Dean was born in Leadville, Colorado to Burdine and Deloris (Swearingen) Rogers on October 7, 1947, the third of six children.
He was preceded in death by his only son, Bryce Wayne Rogers; his parents; his stepfather and friend, Marion Folkerts; an infant brother, David; and three brothers-in-laws, Ron Hiatt, Jerry Abrahamson and Roger Hiatt.
He is survived by his only daughter, Heidi Evans; his four beloved grandchildren, Zachary, Kaela, Hannah and Rebekah Evans; his sisters, Elaine Abrahamson, Karen Hiatt and her special friend Michael; his brothers, Arthur and Burdine Rogers; and many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Private Family Service will be held at Graceland Park Cemetery in Omaha.
