Juniata, Nebraska resident, Debra Landsmann, 66, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the Nebraska Medical Fred and Pamela Buffet Cancer Center in Omaha.
Services are pending with the Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.
Juniata, Nebraska resident, Debra Landsmann, 66, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the Nebraska Medical Fred and Pamela Buffet Cancer Center in Omaha.
Services are pending with the Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.