Dee Ann Peterson McCurdy was born July 10, 1946 in Hastings, Nebraska to Elmer and Shirley (Ferebee) Peterson. On January 1, 2021, a special angel was called to gently carry her to heaven.
Dee Ann was baptized in the First United Methodist Church in Hastings and was a faithful member for all the years she lived in Hastings. In addition to church and school, she was active in Adams County 4-H. With her skills and patience she won many awards and ribbons in sewing. During those same years, she became the babysitter of choice for several families who only wanted her to take charge of their children.
Following graduation from Hastings High School in 1964 Dee attended the University of Nebraska and in 1966 married Fred McCurdy. To this marriage two sons were born, Brian and Scott. Many moves took place over the years which included homes in Omaha, Germany, Texas, Minnesota and Maryland. While in Texas, she finished her bachelor's degree in education and later in Omaha, she earned a master's degree in special education.
In the late 90's she returned to Hastings to be closer to her parents. In 2003 she purchased and operated the Cather Second Home, a Bed and Breakfast in Red Cloud, NE. She loved all things "Cather" and within a short time, she had made her B&B into a welcoming guest house with beautiful gardens. She worked hard to serve many guests and at times went without sleep in order to please everyone and have all the finishing touches done to perfection.
In 2010, retirement took her to Colorado to be closer to family. She enjoyed playing with her grandkids, walking, hiking and a good competetive game of Scrabble.
Dee Ann was a lovely, generous and caring woman who tried to make the world a better place. She believed in the sanctity of life and the inherent beauty of all God's creations. She dearly loved her family, her gardens and animals.
Dee Ann is survived by her sons, Brian of Meeker, CO and Scott (Karlie) of Glenwood Springs CO; 5 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, sister Sondra Karr (Bill), 2 nephews, 1 aunt, 1 uncle and numerous cousins.
The family would like to extend thanks to the caring staff at Aspen Ridge Care Center in Grand Junction, CO and additional thanks to the Hope West Hospice caregivers. Their care was exceptional even during the pandemic when family members were not able to be present.
Brown's Funeral Home in Grand Junction, CO is in charge of arrangements; however, services are pending due to COVID-19.
