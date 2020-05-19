Campbell, Nebraska, resident Delmar R. Place, 94, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Bethany Home in Minden, Nebraska.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family graveside service will be Saturday, May 23, at the Presbyterian Cemetery in Campbell with Pastor Mark Diehl officiating. Visitation will be Friday, May 22, from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. at Campbell Funeral Home in Campbell. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. A memorial has been established to be designated at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Campbell Funeral Home in Campbell is in charge of arrangements.
Delmar was born on September 13, 1925, in Franklin County to Perry O. and Minnie (Koch) Place. He farmed and raised cattle with his father. He cared for his parents until they passed away. Delmar remained on the farm until 2013 when he moved to the Bethany Home. Delmar was a good, kind man who would help anybody, worked for a lot of his neighbors and was very honest.
Delmar is survived by his brother, Jack Place of Campbell; sister, Betty Koch of Minden; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Place of Hastings and Sheryl Place of Hastings; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents; infant sister; three brothers, Hans, Alfred and Robert Place; and brother-in-law, Wallace Koch.
