Delores Ann Doll was born on June 30, 1932 in Bostwick, Nebraska to Clifford and Hazel (Woodward) Hoins. She passed away at Heritage Crossings Nursing Home in Geneva, Nebraska on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the age of 87 years, 9 months, and 15 days. She was one of five children born in the family.
Delores was married to Bruce A. Doll of Davenport, Nebraska on June 30, 1949. They raised two sons, Alan and Steve. Their primary residences were Geneva and Bruning. Delores and Bruce retired to Geneva in 2001.
Delores was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She loved flowers, canning, baking, and taking care of her family. Delores enjoyed hosting coffee time and chatting with her friends and family on a regular basis. She was also the primary bookkeeper for Doll Engineering for 31 years.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Gerald Crawford.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Bruce, of Geneva; sons, Alan Doll and wife Linda of Fremont, and Steve Doll and wife, Pamela of Colorado Springs, Colorado; granddaughters, Diane Smith and husband Ryan, and Melanie Herrera; grandsons, Bruce Doll and wife Jennifer, and Aaron Herrera and wife Katie; great-grandchildren, Brennan and Coltyn Vazquez, Grace and Gavin Doll, and Adam and Noah Herrera; sisters, Shirley Crawford, and Rhonda Myers and husband Jon; brothers, Jerre Hoins and wife Ardith, and Kary Hoins and wife Kathy; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A public visitation for Delores will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 from 1-8 p.m. at the Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva.
A private graveside service for Delores will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Bruning Public Cemetery in Bruning, Nebraska. A public memorial service for all family and friends will be held at a later date at the United Methodist Church in Bruning, Nebraska.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Tabitha Home Health Care.
Farmer & Son Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements and online condolences can be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.