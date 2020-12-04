Superior, Nebraska, resident Delores "Dee" Bixby, 91, passed away December 3, 2020 in Superior. Services are set for Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10 a.m., with visitation from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Burial will take place at the Hardy Cemetery in Hardy. Memorial contributions may be made to the Centennial Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer's Association. Megure-Price Funeral Home of Superior is in care of the family.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you