Glenvil, Nebraska, resident Delores “Dee” Lammers, 79, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at her home.
Services are 1:30 p.m. Saturday, January 30, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil with Pastor Rob Garton officiating. Burial will be at Glenvil Cemetery in Glenvil.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Friday with the family present from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Please bring your own pen for signing the registration book. Private condolences may be sent to the family at lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
