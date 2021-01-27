Glenvil, Nebraska resident Delores F. “Dee” Lammers, 79, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at her home.
Services will be Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil, with Pastor Rob Garton officiating. Burial will be at Glenvil Cemetery in Glenvil. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Friday with the family present from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Please bring your own pen for signing the registration book. Private condolences may be sent to the family at lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Dee was born March 12, 1941, to Heiko & Fern (Davis) Garrelts. She graduated from Glenvil High School in 1958 and went on to beauty school, she had her own beauty shop in Hastings. Dee was resourceful and independent, which served her well as a farmer’s wife when she married Roger Lammers. She married Roger Lammers on April 21, 1968; he preceded her on November 2, 2003. Dee was a farmer’s wife and worked for the Nebraska National Agriculture Statistics Service Office. She was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil. Dee enjoyed traveling and socializing with her friends, flowers, and watching birds. Dee was such a kind spirit and a friend to everyone.
Dee was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger Lammers; son, Travis Lammers; and sister, Susan Garrelts.
Survivors include her son, Steven Lammers of Glenvil; grandchildren, Corey (Ashtyn) Lammers of Hastings, Casey (Jana) Lammers of Hastings; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Emily, Hallie; nephew, Troy Lammers of Red Cloud; niece, Tammy Woellhof of Marshfield, MO and many other family members and friends.
