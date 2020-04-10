Roseland, Nebraska resident, Delores J. Heuertz, 91, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at College View Assisted Living in Hastings, Nebraska.
Due to COVID-19 directed health measures, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Roseland Cemetery in Roseland. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Delores was born December 20, 1928, to Ray and Rena (Wolfe) Jones. She graduated from Roseland High School. Delores married Kenneth Heuertz on February 26, 1949. She was a member of Roseland Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Altar Society, and Quilters group.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Larry Heuertz and Randy Heuertz; son-in-law, Dave Parr; sisters, Christina Mohlman and LaVene Burge; and brother, Robert Jones.
Survivors include husband, Kenneth Heuertz of Hastings; children and spouse, Dan and Jolene Heuertz of Roseland, Kathy Parr of Roseland, and Beth Heuertz of Hastings; grandchildren and spouses, Jesse and Nate Anderson, Leah and Brian Hamilton, Brandy and Eric Boudreau, Blane and Kristin Parr, Casey and Matt Kenny, Zach and Missy Parr, Derick Heuertz and significant other Jaryn Elders; 15 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Joan Hemberger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.